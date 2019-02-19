WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was caught peeping in the women's restroom of a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins Monday.

Ebony Lee, an employee of the Walmart, said she had her head down while using the restroom and when she looked up, a man was staring at her through the crack in the stall.

"It's like he took my privacy from me," Lee said. "It's like he was in there with me, in the stall with me. Like he was in the cracks of the stall and he was enjoying watching me use the bathroom."

Initially, Lee said she thought the man may have just been in the wrong restroom. When she told him so and he only pretended to leave, she began to panic.

"I tried to hurry up and get out of there, but before I could leave, he shoved money at me and was like, 'Oh, can I pay you $100 to watch you?'" Lee said.

Lee said she told her managers what happened and they asked the man to leave, but that was after he had already rang up items and watched Lee point him out.

Her mother, Erica, said she is upset because she felt more should have been done to detain the man.

"What if that had been a little child in there? I feel like Walmart, I feel like they neglected my baby. Because, first of all, you should have held him in that store and called the police," Erica Lee said.

According to Ebony Lee, security footage shows the man following Lee into the restroom and following her out after she left. Warner Robins police said the man may have been seen leaving the store in a white vehicle.

Lee said her anxiety about the situation has her afraid to return to work.

"He knows what I look like, he saw me point him out and I don't know if he plans on coming back there or not," Lee said.