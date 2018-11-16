"I guess it's like you're losing a best friend or something." For 42 years, Robert Meigs has called a mobile trailer in Sandersville home, but now it's in pieces.

"It kept you warm," says Meigs. During Hurricane Michael, winds picked up in Sandersville, making a massive tree fall and crush a third of Meigs' mobile home.

He says, "Good thing we were back there, or we wouldn't be talking to you."

Meigs is a United States Navy veteran who received honorable discharge to earn a college degree. He became a teacher and taught for 27 years.

Many broken branches and pieces of debris are stopping Meigs from getting to some sentimental pieces from his past. They are barricaded inside his home. He can no longer get to them because they are trapped.

"My 27 years of education. The books I had, other books I bought, stuff like that towards education so I could help teach the kids better," says Meigs.

Meigs can't get power back on because of the damage, cooking meals off a propane stove. He's reached out to FEMA, Red Cross, and Veterans Administration. Their responses were, "It might take some time," but he says this is no way to live.

He says, "This wouldn't bother me as much, but now I'm old. There's not much you can do about it."

Meigs says some people have brought food and blankets to help. Neighbors and close friends say he needs his home back.

"Man's got all kinds of good qualities about him. It's kind of shocking that not that many people showed up to really trying and help. I know he would do the same for everybody else," says close friend Will Gardner.

Meigs is feeling desperate for someone to help, every day that passes with his home still in pieces.

