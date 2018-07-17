Warner Robins — A Warner Robins police officer is continuing to just do his job and is not looking for any extra attention after going viral on Facebook.

A video of Officer Jason Lamberth praying over a young boy with a brain tumor has been seen over 5.8 million times and shared over 125,000 times on Facebook. Lamberth said he was just being himself.

"Me being me, one thing that I pray for, I always pray that God put me in someone’s place to minister to that day and while talking to Jalen, I immediately felt the presence of God leading me to want to pray for him and try to adhere to his calling," Lamberth said.

Jalen Manns began having bad headaches over a year and a half ago. They became so severe that his mother, Hannah, quit her job to take care of him full-time. Jalen began having nighttime anxiety and terrors along with the headaches. He began seeing a sleep therapist and visited the Autism Center at Navicent Health, according to the Team Jalen GoFundMe page.

After an MRI revealed a brain tumor called Thalamic Glioma, Hannah Manns started the Team Jalen Facebook and GoFundMe pages to an overwhelming amount of support.

"It's just been incredible all the humongous support from now all over the world," Manns said, "Warner Robins Police Department has definitely been amazing."

When the WRPD heard about Jalen's condition, they paid him a special visit. The Friday morning before his biopsy, officers including Lamberth arrived with the K-9 unit to show support. A video was shared of Lamberth saying a prayer of encouragement and health over Jalen.

"It’s truly been mind-blowing, you know, like I said, I never expected any of the attention," Lamberth said. "I just wanted to get, one, believing in God’s healing powers. I never expected anything like this to go viral."

The Lamberth and the Manns have gotten support from countries as far as Asia and Africa. The video has also sparked a movement to send Jalen stuffed K-9 German Shepherds. He has received 15 so far. The GoFundMe page has made over $8,400 in 30 days and is still taking donations. Lamberth would like to keep them coming.

"I don’t want the attention. It’s not about me, it’s about God. It’s about Jalen and getting his story out there. I just really hope and pray for his total healing and that people will go and support the family," Lamberth said.

