A Warner Robins police officer is speaking out after a video of him praying for a 9-year-old boy who is battling a brain tumor went viral last week.

9-year-old Jalen Manns was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in May and received a heartwarming visit from the Warner Robins Police Department before he left his home for a biopsy this past Friday morning.

THE STORY: WRPD prays for boy with brain tumor before escorting him to the hospital for surgery

Officer Jason Lamberth was among the officers who visited Jalen and got on one knee to say a prayer for Jalen before he and his fellow officers escorted Jalen to surgery.

After receiving widespread support on the Team Jalen Facebook page, a video of Lamberth's prayer went viral, but he says he doesn't want to make it about him.

"It's truly not about me," he said. "It's about my faith and believing in God and his total and complete ability to heal Jalen."

He added that he wants to make this about God's healing and Jalen's story and his fight for life.

"Just go to his page and support his family," Lamberth said. "Show support whether it's through prayer funding or whatever."

If you would like to support and learn more about Jalen, you can click here to visit his GoFundMe account and here to "like" the Team Jalen Facebook page.

© 2018 WMAZ