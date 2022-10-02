'It's not anti-love': Perry restaurant hosting 'Anti-Valentine's Day' party

For those who aren't fans of Valentine's Day, join the club.

PERRY, Ga. — Valentine's Day is all about love. It's been commercialized as a holiday for couples, so it would make sense for those that are single to not want to celebrate it. However, there's a restaurant in Perry that believes that singles can celebrate on February 14th, too!

Hazard's restaurant will be hosting their very first "Anti-Valentine's Day" party on Feb. 11th.

Hazard's co-owner Eric Schultz says he got the inspiration for the party after a friend joked about how funny it would be to play breakup songs for a whole night. Schultz says they're prepared with decorations, music, and various activities.

"We have a big voodoo doll and little voodoo dolls you can color and write your voodoos on and pin them to it. We're going to have black heart darts for a chance to pop the balloons with different gift certificates and prizes, and we're going to have other different activities throughout the night," said Schultz.