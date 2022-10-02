'It's not anti-love': Perry restaurant hosting 'Anti-Valentine's Day' party

PERRY, Ga. — Valentine's Day is all about love. It's been commercialized as a holiday for couples, so it would make sense for those that are single to not want to celebrate it. However, there's a restaurant in Perry that believes that singles can celebrate on February 14th, too!
Hazard's restaurant will be hosting their very first "Anti-Valentine's Day" party on Feb. 11th.
Hazard's co-owner Eric Schultz says he got the inspiration for the party after a friend joked about how funny it would be to play breakup songs for a whole night. Schultz says they're prepared with decorations, music, and various activities.
"We have a big voodoo doll and little voodoo dolls you can color and write your voodoos on and pin them to it. We're going to have black heart darts for a chance to pop the balloons with different gift certificates and prizes, and we're going to have other different activities throughout the night," said Schultz.
Hazard's also created a "Heartbreak Mimosa" for the event. The Anti-Valentine's Day party lasts from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is located off of Carroll Street in Perry.