As hundreds gathered at the Ocmulgee River on Monday, float organizers are urging them to prioritize their safety in the water

MACON, Ga. — It's only May, and Amerson River Park is already attracting people looking for a fun place to cool off. On Monday, hundreds arrived for an annual Memorial Day float.

After some recent tragedies along the river, Float Daze organizer Robert Jackson is making sure floaters, boaters, and paddlers are playing it safe, "And really make sure people out on the river are safe as possible with knowledge -- knowing where the deep parts are, knowing where the strong currents are, knowing to stay away from the rocks," he says.

The key to safety Jackson says is life vests.

"Now what we're encouraging and about to start pushing is life vests for everybody. Everybody is going to get a life vest. We're hosting a meeting on Tuesday so we can discuss proper ways we can gather life vests, donations and get that together, but we're going to start giving away life vests to everybody we can," Jackson explains.

For those that anticipate being along the river this summer, Jackson has a warning.

"It's nothing to play with. You have to show the river respect and the river will respect you back," he says.