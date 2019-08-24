MACON, Ga. — While Macon-Bibb firefighters battled the blaze at the ABC Supply Co. in Macon, Branch Manager Harry Jernigan watched what he calls his "second home" burn down.

"I've been here from day one with this branch, so it means a lot to me," said Jernigan.

He says he's worked at the branch for 12 years, since November 2007. He says watching the flames was overwhelming while he thought about the 22 employees who work at the branch. Jernigan says he was the last person to leave the building before he heard the news.

"I was almost home when I got the call that the fire was here," said Jernigan.

Among those watching was Royce Moore and Jeremy McCallaun.

"The smoke kept on getting bigger, and every time we got a little bit closer, I was really hoping everyone was OK," said McCallaun.

Donnie Hooker owns a business about half a mile from the building.

"It's pretty horrific. It's not just the smoke -- it's raining down ash," said Hooker.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says no one was in the building, but says toxic fumes filled the air.

"You see something like this and you definitely get anxious and concerned for the people that are involved and you want to help any way that you can," said Moore.

Jernigan says he's trying to stay optimistic.

"We'll get past it. We'll move on and rebuild," said Jernigan.

Chief Riggins says crews will be out at the scene through the night.