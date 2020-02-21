MACON, Ga. — If you drive over the I-16 and I-75 interchange, it's hard not to miss the flooding near the Spring Street exit.

Jeff Morlan lives near the I-16 and I-75 interchange. On Thursday, he went to chcek out the Ocmulgee River.

"This is about the highest I've ever seen the river except in the flood of 94. It was quite something then. It was going over the interstate bridge back then," Morlan said.

The river has now covered much of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

"It's impassable now because the water," Morlan said.

Even more noticeable was the flooding off Spring Street.

"Even the storage bins, they've moved several of those, some of them are still ¾ under water," said David Everidge.

Typically, crews would be out there working, but because of the flooding and rain, they're working on other parts of the project, according to Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Everidge stopped for a bite to eat and dry off over on Riverside Drive. On his way, he drove over the Spring Street bridge.

"They had a crane down there picking up trucks that they work out of... picking them up with straps and setting them on the interstate," Everidge said.

Both Morlan and Everidge got a look at the state of the interstate.

"It's definitely at a halt because half the equipment is under water," Everidge said.

"It will slow down construction out there a lot. There's not much you can do out here now," Morlan said.

Brooks says the project is still on pace and not to worry about the equipment.

"All of those pieces of large equipment, the tractors, the cranes, the bulldozers, are built to handle a certain level of water," Brooks said.

She says as soon as conditions allow, crews will be back to work around Spring Street and the interchange.

