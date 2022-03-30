Warner Robins building its 5th water tower, new plant and well

The tower is going to be 125 feet tall, serving Russell Parkway, Watson Boulevard, Gunn Road, and the Joint Development area between Peach and Houston counties.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is about to get its fifth water tower and another water plant.

We went to Peach County to see the project in action.

Warner Robins started planning and designing construction a few years ago, and officially broke ground last summer.

Crews keep working harder and climbing higher.

"You know the hard work goes back before the pandemic," City Utility Director Montie Walters said.

Walters says right now, Warner Robins relies on Houston County's water system.

Walters said, "Our long-term plan was to always have our own water system out here, and we are starting to a see a lot growth -- industrial and commercial -- so we got to do our own water. We don't have the capacity or the pressure or the volume from Houston County; and they've been helping us for a long time."

The tower is going to be 125 feet tall, serving Russell Parkway, Watson Boulevard, Gunn Road, and the Joint Development area between Peach and Houston Counties.

BJ Walker, executive director of the Peach County Development Authority, said, "They're planning for not just our growth, but also additional apartments, and all things commercial and everything that goes with that."

Walker says it puts a water system in place for future projects.

"It's the Robins International Industrial Park and we hope to continue that mantra of being able to attract companies, not just here domestically, but international as well," Walker said.

In February, Warner Robins pumped more than 217 million gallons of water, and with this new well and tower, they'll be able to pump another two million gallons a day.

Walters said, "We're actually growing Peach County and Warner Robins, but it's also going to help Houston County when we get off their system. That'll let their pressure build up on their side and more volume in their system, so it's really a 'win-win' for everybody."

The city is spending more than $5 million for the tower and plant. Right now, it's scheduled to be finished in December.

The new plant and tower is just across I-75 from Buc-ee's on Crestview Church Road.