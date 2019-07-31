MACON, Ga. — While some golfers are looking to score birdies, another bird is making itself at home at the Lake Jonesco Golf Course in Jones County.

Lane Burns golfs at the course three to four times a week. He says the geese are one thing you can't miss.

"We've definitely gotten a lot more of them out here than there used to be," said Burns.

Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says the geese are attracted to the pond and open space. Burns says the birds know how to make their mark.

"If they play early in the mornings, I guess it's pretty serious, because if there is a lot of droppings on the green, it's almost impossible to putt and stuff like that," said Burns.

Rizner says course workers try to maintain the golf course the best they can to deal with the geese eating the grass and leaving their droppings behind.

"Unfortunately, there's no easy solution for it. It's really just a nuisance that I think most golf courses have to deal with," said Rizner.

Rizner says he used to work for a golf course that used a specially-trained dog to chase geese away.

"But it's still temporary. They still come right back," said Rizner.

Burns likes to golf with his dad on the course. He says even though the geese can be annoying, he's not going to let them stop him from playing his favorite sport.

"I'm just more focused on how I play golf," said Burns.

Rizner says in his experience at other courses, using a specially-trained dog to chase the geese off the course can be costly. He doesn't think that's an option for the county right now.

Course workers say they clean the golf course every morning around 7 a.m.

