Central Georgia girls learn about careers in agriculture with mobile classroom

Macon girls are learning about agriculture through a new mobile learning unit

MACON, Ga. — Agriculture is Georgia's number one industry, and the Real IMPACT Center, Inc is introducing young girls to agriculture for their Girl Power STEM Camp.

They partnered with the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture to bring an interactive mobile classroom to third to eighth grade girls.

Attendants of the camp got to learn about the world of agriculture and other STEAM careers through games, fashion designing activities, and simulations.

“Less than 29% of women are in STEM fields. We wanted to change that right here from middle Georgia and let girls know that they can be an engineer or agricultural engineer if they wanted to,” RIC Executive Director Geneva West says.

West also sees the program as an opportunity to break generational poverty.

“Macon has high poverty numbers. The RIC is designing a pathway that allows these girls an opportunity to go into an education and career field that puts them in a financially-stable situation,” she adds

The camp has also taught young girls to be confident in themselves and in their future career choices says eighth-grader Aiyanna Brown.

“We’ve learned things like coding, making video games, and now agriculture, so it’s really, really fun,” Brown adds.

Emmalee Duehart, a fourth grade participant, shared that her favorite part of the camp thus far was learning that clothing is created through agriculture.