MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday night, Bibb Sheriff's deputies came to 645 Pringle Street for a reported aggravated assault.

The sheriff's office says a car parked in the driveway around 9 p.m. with flashing blue lights like on a police cruiser.

When the homeowner came outside, the driver fired several shots and drove off.

The next day, deputies arrested 25-year-old Richard Robinson and charged him in the shooting.

Robinson is the owner of the Richard Robinson Funeral Home on Pio Nono Avenue.

We spoke to Robinson back in 2017, when his funeral home first opened and he sounded off about violence in Macon.

When we knocked on the doors on Friday morning, his employees did not want to comment on the arrest.

Macon Cash Check Cashing sits on Pio Nono Avenue, just a few doors down from the Richard Robinson Funeral Home.

Manager Shannon Williams says she sees employees from the funeral home on a regular basis.

"We have a good business relationship with them, so to hear that is just, wow."

Despite the arrest, Williams says she hopes this won't have too much of an impact on Robinson's funeral home. "I know it's a very good business, and, like I said, we've never had any issues, but it's still shocking."

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says Robinson is out on an $84,000 bond.

Robinson worked at several other funeral homes and crematories around Macon before opening his own business two years ago.

