'It's super-easy': City of Perry launches texting service for community updates

The platform 'Perry Points' launched a week ago allowing people to text staff, report issues, and ask questions

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry says they’ve seen people commenting on how they could communicate better when things are happening. Now, folks can get quicker information about what's happening around the city.

Since conveying quick information is the goal, they're going for the most modern way they know how -- texting



"Perry Points is a more user-friendly way for our citizens and businesses and even visitors to get the information that they want efficiently and quickly," Tabitha Clark explained.



They've named it "Perry Points," and, no, it's not an app -- it's simply sending a text to a dedicated number. That’s why Clark says it may draw more people in.



"We have a dedicated phone number, 888-49-PERRY -- you can spell it out in the text message. You put 'hello' in the body of the message and send it and you'll get an automated response," she said.



The city says it's the same thing as texting anyone else. You can even ask questions and get a real-time response.

"You can say, 'When is the next planning and zoning meeting?' or, 'When is the next event?' or 'When is my trash pickup date?'" Clark said.



In addition to messaging city employees and reporting problems, you can get real-time alerts.

The city says some people have complained in the past that they've fallen short on that.

"It’s just really frustrating and really annoying because we don’t understand why it keeps happening so frequently," said Addie Turner.

Turner lives in one of the two subdivisions that constantly see water main breaks and boil advisories, but Clark says now the homeowners have alerts specifically for those kinds of situations.



"The New Haven and Stonebridge, right now, has their own," she said.

Clark says the best part is there's no need to make room for an extra app or extra steps.

“It’s super-easy to pick up your phone and text somebody," Clark said, and a now it’s a little easier to get your city updates.

