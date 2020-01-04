MACON, Ga. — April 1st typically marks the opening day of registration for Julie Bragg's swim lessons.

"For the first time, this is a quiet morning," she said.

After teaching countless children to swim over the last 49 years, Bragg says she had to end her streak right before what would have been her 50th and final year.

"I didn't think I really had a choice," she said.

Bragg says with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, she thought it was the best decision for both her and her students.

"It's the end of an era," Bragg said.

Bragg says one of her favorite parts of each summer was seeing kids conquer their fears of the water.

"That's sort of the key to freedom I think," she said. "You see them come in all bound up, and they really leave at least free of what they came in here afraid of."

Over the years, she taught children of all ages, including as young as three months.

"Three-years-old was where I really thought I could make the biggest impact though," she said.

She even loved seeing her former students bring their own children to her lessons.

"I got to teach multiple generations of some families," she said.

Bragg says she already has plans to dive into a new adventure. She wants to go through footage of her former classes and eventually put together a YouTube or online video for parents.

