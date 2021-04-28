It's tick season in Georgia. How to prepare and stay safe

It's practically tick season year round in the South, but tick activity does increase as we get closer to the summer months.

MACON, Ga. — Ticks always pose a risk in the state of Georgia, but the little creatures become more active this time of year as the weather becomes warmer.

Kristen Baugh grew up loving the Georgia outdoors, especially the summers.

"Every time before I went inside, we had to do a tick check," said Baugh.

“Tick checks” are now a routine her 3-year-old son Liam knows well.

"We went outside just for some playtime -- we have woods around our house -- and we went inside, I was actually giving him a bath and he had a tick on his scalp."

Baugh has noticed an increase in ticks these past few weeks.

"We’ve been finding them on him pretty much every time we go outside."

She doesn’t think she’ll be the only one who will deal with these bloodthirsty critters.

"I think more people now are enjoying doing more outdoor things because of COVID and being inside for so long," said Baugh.

Dr. Gary Godlewski with Coliseum Northside Hospital said you should check for ticks once you’re back inside from your outdoor activity.

"The best thing to do is remove it as soon as you can," said Dr. Godlewski.

That’s because ticks carry diseases which can show up as a rash, fever, or flu-like symptoms.

"Those usually take a tick to be on you for about 24 hours," said Dr. Godlewski.

He suggests DEET repellent and clothing that covers your skin to protect you from ticks.

If you do find one, heat will be your best bet for removal.

"The heat source as much as a flashlight is enough to make the tick uncomfortable and I could pull them straight off."

Baugh said the increase in active ticks doesn’t deter them from getting outside and into nature.

"We just love being outside anyway. We just have to be way more diligent this time of year."