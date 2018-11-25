The Historic Macon Foundation has been revitalizing homes and neighborhoods around Macon for decades, and now they've been recognized nationally for their service to the community.

The foundation earned the Trustees' Award for Organizational Excellence from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The award honors the foundation's efforts to promote preservation across Macon for more than five decades.

That includes recognition for their advocacy and education programs for historic homes and buildings in Macon's neighborhoods and downtown areas.

"It's winning the super bowl championship for our organization, because this is a multigenerational award," said Executive Director Ethiel Garlington. "We really see this as a lifetime achievement for the award. This didn't just happen because of our work from last year or two years ago. This is really decades long work in progress."

The Historic Macon Foundation is probably best known for their revolving fund model.

The organization utilizes funds provided by the Knight Foundation to repair homes, sell them and use the money to repair other homes.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation said that Historic Macon is a pioneer in making the historic tax credit program easier to understand.

"We really are unique in that way, but I think more importantly, the award was for our innovation, for our creativity, for our constantly learning new programs and new solutions to historic places," Garlington said.

The Historic Macon Foundation was one of nine 2018 National Preservation Award Winners.

