'It's wonderful': Comic convention held in North Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Comic Convention happened Saturday in North Macon.
It was held at the Holiday Inn from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Organizers hoped to bring people together while enjoying things they loved.
One vendor says opportunities like this don't come often.
"I just spoke to someone earlier and this was their first convention, and they wouldn't get an opportunity like that necessarily, because it's such a long drive up to Atlanta," Marlena Frank said. "It's wonderful to give people that first glimpse to this kind of fandom scene."
Organizers hope to hold more comic conventions in the future.
RELATED: Show us your Big Ol' Fish photos