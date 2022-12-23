'I've been able to stay warm': Salvation Army offers folks in Macon warmth through freezing weekend

Brookdale Resource Center and Salvation Army are open 24/7 this weekend with over 100 beds each to keep folks warm through the arctic weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Friday brought dangerous winds and steadily dropping temperatures.

All across Central Georgia, communities have opened warming centers for folks looking to escape the cold.

In Macon, folks can find warmth through the weekend at the Brookdale Resource Center or the Salvation Army.

People have already been making their way into the Salvation Army since 3 p.m. Friday.

Through a group collaboration of the Macon Homeless Coalition, United Way, Brookdale Resource Center, the Salvation Army, and Daybreak, hundreds of folks can keep warm this weekend.

Sister Teresa Sullivan with Daybreak says they didn't plan on opening Friday.

"It was so cold we said, 'There's no way we could do that,'" she says.

Since 7 a.m., she and other volunteers began handing out food and lots of coffee to 100 people.

They were able to provide warmth indoors and in their outdoor heated tent.

"I've been able to stay warm the last couple days," says Michael Anthony Mansour.

Mansour says he's a nomad, but it was getting too cold for even him to travel. This weekend, he's looking to, "Stay warm and accept the blessings the Lord is going to give me," he says.

After keeping warm at Daybreak, folks could be bused to the Salvation Army or Brookdale for the weekend.

"I had other abandoned places to stay at, but I broke down and am going to the Salvation Army," says Micah Wiggins.

Wiggins says it's guaranteed warmth and safety.

"I like the schedule of it, and that way you don't have to start a barrel fire and watch it to not burn a building down," he shares.

Charles Pope at the Salvation Army says they've seen a steady increase all week in the men's facility, but just overnight, numbers have tripled, so they don't know what to expect for the weekend.

"I'm looking for something I haven't seen in years -- probably the most I've seen come in," he shares.

The facility has about 120 open beds, but they say all are welcomed and encouraged to come inside.

"If somebody comes in at 1 in the morning, we're going to open the doors, 2 in the morning, we're going to open the doors. We're not going to shut the doors to anybody that's looking to get out of the weather," Pope says.

Latresa White, the Director of Social Services at the Salvation Army, says they are well-prepared to take on whoever stops by.

"We're prepared to house them, we're prepared to give them a warm meal, we're prepared to give them blankets -- whatever they're in need of, we're prepared to do it," she says

Both the Salvation Army and Brookdale still need your help to keep folks warm this weekend. They need hygiene products, blankets, pillows, snacks, and anything you can donate, including your time. They are looking for volunteers.