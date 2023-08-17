She has been missing since last year. Now, police believe she might be with a 22-year-old man.

Ivett Hernandez has been missing since November 14, 2022. She was last seen at Morrow High School located on Steele Road around noon.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have new leads for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last year.

Authorities now believe Ivett Hernandez is with a 22-year-old man.

Police have also issued Mattie's call for the teen on Thursday.

Police responded a week later to a home on Landover Circle, which was when the 15-year-old was reported missing.

Detectives have been pursuing all leads since Hernandez disappeared. That's when investigators discovered that she may be with Samuel Aguilar, 22, who is from Guatemala, according to police.

Hernandez is described as around 5 feet tall and weighs 121 pounds. Authorities also said the teen girl has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a red shirt and a blue skirt.

Police are asking the public's help in finding Hernandez. They encourage anyone who spots her or might know her whereabouts call the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

