The Jack and Jolly show: How one class visit to 13WMAZ in the early years sparked magic for one Wilkinson County man

Danny McCay made his television debut almost 70 years ago.

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ's 70th anniversary had many of you reminiscing about your favorite WMAZ memories.

One Wilkinson County man made his television debut almost 70 years ago.

These days Danny McCay lives in Gordon, but he grew up in East Macon and claims it as his home. He remembers one field trip that brought him to WMAZ studios on the Cochran short route.

“To me it was the excitement of going on like a field trip and you're going to Channel 13,” said McCay. “And there's gonna be a clown there and you're gonna see something that's never been seen.”

At just seven years old, McCay's class made an appearance on the ‘Jack and Jolly Show.’

“Jack" was WMAZ announcer Jack Owens. In 1983, he reminisced about his days co-hosting the kids’ show.

The clown - "Jolly" - never spoke a word, but delighted the children who came for the live show.

“It was amazing because the only time you really get to see a clown is at the circus and they don’t have the circus coming no more, “ said McCay.

During the show, McCay says during the show, they called him up to the stage to audition for a hotdog commercial and they even instructed him on how to make it look camera ready!



“He said I want you to take a little bite of this hot dog. You don't have to eat the whole thing at one time. So I took another bite of it and next thing I knew he said now you can go behind and sit back down."

Now McCay is 76 years old and claims he's still sharp as a tack. He even remembers that he wore a suit that day.

Since then, McCay says he's been WMAZ's biggest fan and still watches the news all the time.

McCay says he plans to keep watching Channel 13.

“I’m going on one hundred, I got twenty-four more years to go and I hope to God you're still here."