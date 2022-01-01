Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis' disappearance focus of 2nd '48 Hours' episode

Celebrity attorney Alex Spiro is taking a step into the lion's den to find out more information about the disappearance of Lewis.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story.

Where exactly did Tampa millionaire Jack "Don" Lewis disappear off to in 1997? That's the main question of a new "48 Hours" episode.

Celebrity attorney Alex Spiro is taking a step into the lion's den to find out more information about the disappearance of Lewis.

Spiro was hired by the missing man's daughters to "help solve the Tampa millionaire's 1997 disappearance," CBS News reports.

In a new "48 Hours" episode, the attorney will speak with correspondent Richard Schlesinger about the latest in the investigation, including the existence of new witnesses, CBS explains.

Trish Farr-Payne is someone who reportedly says she can help "shed some light" on what happened to the millionaire. She tells "48 hours" her ex-husband — Kenny Farr — might have played a role in the disappearance of Lewis.

Spiro is focusing on a "narrow timeframe" as part of his intensive investigation when Lewis seems to "vanish from earth," CBS says.

Lewis' almost 23-year-old cold case resurfaced after the third episode of the Netflix docuseries looked into the disappearance of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin's second husband. In the episode, Joe Exotic claims Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Lewis, who once owned Big Cat Rescue with Baskin, was last seen the day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica in 1997.

Baskin has denied being involved in her husband's disappearance.