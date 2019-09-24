DUBLIN, Ga. — Summer may be over, but there is still time to enjoy some fun in the sun. And if you live in Laurens County, you'll have a new place to do that.

In 2017 there were plans to build a plaza on Jackson Street, and two years later the plaza is just about done and more businesses are coming to the Emerald City.

RELATED: Downtown Dublin development projects to completed by January

"Finally came over here, and Tyler and I were blown away with the Jackson Street Plaza being built," Michael Ellis said.

The plaza is just one reason Ellis and his partners decided to bring a Your Pie restaurant to Dublin.

"The traffic and where the store was located," Ellis said.

He says the Dublin hospitality plus the Jackson Street Plaza sealed the deal.

"Man, we think this is going to be a really good store, and we are super excited," Ellis said.

Liz Coleman, director of Main Street Dublin, goes into detail about how to plaza came to be.

"This was actually a noncontributing building that had been dilapidated, so we just cleared that out and actually just created a façade, a gateway, you'll see we have large windows in the gateway, because we don't want you to feel like you are behind in a building," Coleman said.

Since 2013, Coleman calls completing this plaza 'a labor of love.'

"You'll see tables, chairs, places that encourage you to linger, you will see a lot of green space," she said.

You can enjoy water fountains, a well lighted plaza, plus 87 new parking spaces.

"Our downtown is best viewed outside of the car on foot, so we are excited to be offering that parking," Coleman said.

She says the plaza cost $3 million in SPLOST dollars -- money she says was worth the investment.

"There has been $7 million privately invested in one city block, we have seen five new businesses come online, one business expansion, and 13 new residential spaces, which comes to prove people want to be downtown," Coleman said.

RELATED: Voters to decide on bond referendum for Dublin City Schools in November

While workers put the finishing touches on everything, Ellis is ready to get a slice of your business.

"I think it is going to be a very busy store, and there are a lot of great restaurants downtown," Ellis said.

Coleman says everything should be done by next Wednesday. This week she says the chamber and city leaders will come out to hold a ribbon cutting.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.