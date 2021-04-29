'Jam for Tim Memorial Concert' set to remember longtime Houston County school resource officer

The most recent jam session had a memorial stand in Chapman's place.



It was tough, it was tough,” recalls West. “I tried not to look over there, but we had a good time.”



Chapman worked as a Houston County school resource officer for more than 25 years.



“He talked about his job a lot, and bowling. He loved to bowl.”



But music had his heart.



“Anytime we talked, we were talking music,” said Tony Elmore, friend of 20 years.



It's why when friends found out he had stage IV esophagus cancer, they decided to throw a benefit concert, Jam for Tim.



“I went by his house and told him, 'If you're up to it, we want you there,' and he said, 'Oh! I'll be there,’” said Elmore.



He died five days after that conversation in mid-April, only a few weeks after receiving the diagnosis. The group decided to go ahead with their plans.



“We're doing it for Tim. Nothing better than looking down above and seeing how you recognize a bunch of guys get together playing for you,” said Elmore.



Saturday's concert will feature food vendors and several bands playing country and soft rock, which aren't even Chapman's favorites.



“He was into heavy metal music, and he played it well,” said Elmore.



Though his friends will miss his guitar skills, what they'll miss most has nothing to do with the music.