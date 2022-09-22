'He was set up' | Mom of 13-year-old boy killed in Lithonia says he was shot

Jamiren's mom said her son knew whoever killed him and believes investigators will eventually track them down.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County Police are still investigating the homicide of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. His body was found on September 19, behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia.

On Thursday, Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she believes her son was set up.

"I’m pretty sure he fought back as hard as he could but he was outnumbered," Chanell explained.

Since Jamiren's body was found, his family and friends held a vigil to remember his young life.

"It was senseless, so if you’re watching me I know you’re thinking about Jamiren there was no reason why they had to take his life," Chanell said.

A life – taken too soon. He would have turned 14 in December. A reminder, not to take life for granted.

"Last year I didn’t expect to be spending our last birthday together I had smooshed a birthday cake in his face…everything is going to be okay I know Jamiren is here in spirit he's got a lot of people behind him," Chanell said.



Dekalb County Police have not released an official cause of death for Jamiren Crosby. No one has been arrested as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

