Japanese fiber cement manufacturer Nichiha Corporation announced an expansion in Bibb County on Wednesday to the tune of $120 million.

The expansion will grow its manufacturing facility off Avondale Mill Road and create 74 new jobs that will include positions in management and operations.

The Macon plant, also the corporation’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, first opened 10 years ago and creates fiber products for the interior and exterior of commercial and residential buildings.

“I am delighted that one of our current industrial partners, Nichiha USA, is growing its operations hereby expanding its current facility,” said Macon-Bibb mayor Robert Reichert.

To see the original announcement of Nichita coming to Macon from 2006, click here.

