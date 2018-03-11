Jarrell Plantation hosted its annual Cane Syrup Makin' Day on Saturday.

They brought in professional cane cookers where they make fresh sugar cane syrup right before your eyes.

Plantation Ranger, Derek Jackson says kids especially love the interactive experience.

"Having the sugar cane being pressed right here and having the kids taste the fresh juice and being able to see the syrup being cooked in the original kettles it's something really unique to the site," he said.

But that wasn't the only thing you could see out there.

They also had blacksmiths and cloth weavers on site.

