MACON, Ga. — Jason Aldean is giving back to his hometown hospital with a big donation as they fight coronavirus.

According to a release from the hospital, the Macon native and multi-platinum country singer is donating $200K.

Navicent outlined four specific ways his donation will help them out:

To purchase COVID-19 testing equipment for Navicent Health’s laboratory, allowing testing to be performed in-house and test results to be returned much quicker.

To purchase virtual technology that will allow Navicent Health’s intensive care physicians to assist community hospitals in rural areas. Through the technology, intensivists at Navicent Health can monitor patients remotely and consult with the care teams at each individual hospital.

To purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), including but not limited to N95 masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.

To support Feed the Fight, a Navicent Health initiative that supports locally owned restaurants that have closed due to COVID-19 by purchasing meals from restaurants to feed frontline healthcare workers.

“These are currently our most pressing needs, and the projects we will be able to support are dependent on total funds raised. We are grateful for Jason’s continued support and his commitment to his hometown. We hope this will result in the greatest good for central Georgia during this unprecedented time,” said Ellen Terrell, President of Navicent Health Foundation.

Navicent is also asking people to follow in Alden’s footsteps and donate to help them continue purchasing supplies like PPE and testing equipment.

