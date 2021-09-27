Jason Aldean pays tribute to his hometown with new album 'Macon, Georgia'

The country singer is taking listeners back to his hometown

MACON, Ga. — Macon-native Jason Aldean announced his 10th studio album Monday morning, and country music fans in the midstate will be pleased to see it’s named after the city.

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it’s no different…especially from a music standpoint,” Aldean said. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way.”

The first 15 songs, including the single ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ with Carrie Underwood, will be out on November 12.

The second batch of 15 songs will be released on April 22, 2022.

Each drop contains five live versions of hits from his previous albums, for a total of 20 new songs and 10 live tracks.

A commemorative vinyl is expected after the release of the full album in April.

Back in spring 2020, Aldean donated $200,000 to Navicent Health to help them purchase more PPE and COVID-19 testing equipment.