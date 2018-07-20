Jason Aldean will host a third "Concert For The Kids," the Macon Coliseum announced on Friday.

The concert will be held on Thursday, September 6 and the proceeds will benefit Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health.

Aldean raised more than $1.2 million from the past two concerts he hosted for the same cause.

Tickets for this year's concert will go on sale next Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. on Jason Aldean's website, Ticketmaster and the Macon Coliseum box office during normal business hours.

