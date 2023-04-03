'We can’t sleep. We can’t eat' | Families of two men missing for a week organize massive search

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to search for two missing Fulton County men who haven't been seen since last Saturday, February 25.

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to search for two missing Fulton County men who haven't been seen since last Saturday, Feb. 25.

“This has been a big weight on our shoulders, on the community’s shoulder, and on the family’s shoulder," Casey Salter said.

Salter was among the people looking for his brother, Jason Salter, and Jason's friend and business partner, Kenny Guerra. The two men are both fathers, business partners and best friends and vanished a week ago.

Salter's brother reported them missing on Sunday, Feb. 26, after Salter didn't come home or answer his cell phone.

A few hundred friends, family, police officers, and community remembers came together Saturday afternoon, exactly a week after the men went missing, hoping and praying to find them.

Loved ones said they're heartbroken but hopeful Salter and Guerra will be found. Salter's family believes both men were together in his car when the two vanished last Saturday evening.

Mitchell Austin is a minister who led prayers before the search for the two missing men. Austin is also Salter's father who's coping with not hearing from his son.

“It’s just so different not being able to call him or hear from him," Austin said.

“We can’t sleep. We can’t eat. We can’t even think about not having my brother here and not having Kenny here," Salter said. "Just seeing the emotions on both their mothers’ faces daily breaks my heart.”

Emotions are raw for Salter's brother, who was also friends with Guerra.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking. It really is," Salter said. "I’ve cried my last cry, and now it’s time for me to really get out here and time to put some boots on the ground.”

About 300 people came out to Campbellton Road Southwest in Atlanta Saturday. They searched the area where street cameras Salter's gray Nissan Altima at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

“These men are so needed and so missed and so loved in our community. They have children, they have families, they’re family men, they give back all the time to the community. They're good men," said Courtney Stephens, Salter's friend.

The tearful friends and family members said they won't give up hope until the two men are found.

“All I want to do is just find my brother and bring him home and just get peace for our family, just get some kind of resolution," Salter said.

“We want to send out a message that we will not stop until we get our boys home," Austin said. "We love them. They love us.”

Anyone with information on where Salter and Guerra may be is asked to contact the East Point Police Department.

Salter told 11Alive both men's cars and cell phones have been found. Investigators are going through the phones trying to track their movements before they disappeared.