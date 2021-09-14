2 men missing after Jasper County boat accident

Georgia DNR says three people went under, but only one of them made it back to shore.

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Recovery teams are looking for two people missing after a boating accident in Jasper County.

It happened Monday night on Mine Lake, which is also called Malone Lake. It’s a city of Monticello property on Highway 11 between Hillsboro and Monticello.

Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says both men are still missing.

He says three people went under when a boat capsized, but only one made it back to shore.

Teams are continuing to search the lake Tuesday.