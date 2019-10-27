MACON, Ga. — Live music, art, food, and fun -- that's what the 16th annual Jazz and Arts on Riverdale event was all about on Saturday.

From 12 to 6 p.m., 34 art booths lined Riverdale Drive in Macon, and a variety of jazz bands performed.

This year all the acts were local, with a number being student performers.

The Jazz Association of Macon along with Neighbors of Riverdale Drive organized the event.

Edward Clark, the founder of the event, says the association keeps it going every year to share their love for jazz music.

"Jazz is a wonderful music," Clark said. "We like to spread the gospel of jazz, so to speak. Even in commercials, there's jazz everywhere. We just have a passion for it. We want to spread the good news."

Proceeds from the event will go towards student music scholarships and jazz music education in schools.

Click here to learn more about the Jazz Association of Macon.

