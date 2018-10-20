If you were in Macon Saturday, you might have caught some jazz music and fine arts on Riverdale Road.

The Jazz and Arts on Riverdale festival, organized by the Jazz Association of Macon, celebrated its 15th year Saturday afternoon with dozens of performers ranging from Central Georgia students to professionals from all over the country.

There were also art and food vendors, and the event was free to enter.

Edward Clark, chairman of the festival, said every year about 3,000 to 5,000 people show up.

He says the goal is to celebrate the fine arts and introduce people to new music.

"99-percent of adults who never played an instrument wish they had, so you might as well get started sooner rather than later," Clark said.

Clark says the Jazz Association is already looking forward to its next event--the Holiday Jam coming up in December.

