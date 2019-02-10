MACON, Ga. — Some Bibb County students got a crash course in all things jazz music Wednesday.

The Jazz Association of Macon visited Bruce and Veterans Elementary School to impart some musical knowledge and get kids interested in music.

"We're all going back to school to spread the gospel of jazz," says ensemble member Edward Clark.

The J.A.M. Ensemble walked kids through the history of jazz music. Students also got to listen to blues and swing music and practice their scatting skills.

The jazz association has been making school visits like these since 1998. They plan on bringing music to at least five schools every year.

"There's always something early on in your childhood that spurs that interest for music and a lot of it starts with a group coming in to school to perk that interest," says Clark. "Seeing the reactions of the kids is a big enjoyment that we have."

The Jazz Association of Macon is also getting ready for their annual Jazz and Arts on Riverdale event. The festival will be coming back to Macon on October 26.

