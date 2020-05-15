MACON, Ga. — With Georgia bar and nightclubs remaining closed and concerts postponed or cancelled, COVID-19 has dealt local musicians a huge blow.

That's why the Jazz Association of Macon launched a relief fund to help alleviate some financial stress for musicians.

"Musicians aren't able to go out and play live performances that were a part of their livelihood," says association president, Neil Rigole. "We're trying to provide them with a little bit more because every little bit helps."

Throughout the month of May, JAM will match donations up to $2,000.

The relief fund will go to assist musicians like trombone player and business owner Dereginal Booker.

"When things hit like this [musicians] don't get tax breaks. We break even sometimes, sometimes we owe," says Booker. "It's hard out here sometimes to be a musician full time so a relief fund shows a lot of love."

Due to the pandemic, Booker lost out on almost $10,000 in performances.

"It's been very difficult. No stages to perform on. It took a big hit. I had a lot of things set up... Music was the only thing I had that I could sustain," says Booker.

Booker has played the trombone for 35 years, learning from his father.

"Music is one of the most important things you can have at a time like this," says Booker.

Musicians can apply to the Musician Relief Fund through the Jazz Association of Macon's website.

If you want to help local musicians, you can also donate to the relief fund.

RELATED: PruittHealth Macon reporting slight decrease in positive COVID-19 cases

RELATED: VERIFY: House bill doesn't enforce mandatory at-home testing or forcibly remove people for quarantine

RELATED: A fantastic Friday on the way!

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.