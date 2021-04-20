Jeezy returns to Central Georgia for COVID vaccine

The trap music pioneer returned to his roots Tuesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from a previous event hosted by Jeezy.

Celebrities are just like you, and that means they’re getting vaccinated against COVID-19 too.

Rapper and Central Georgia native Jeezy (fka Young Jeezy) posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that he had received his second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Northside Drive.

“It’s not about you, it’s about your loved ones and the ones closest to you. It’s to protect them,” said his caption.

He also thanked the staff at the Wellness Center for being accommodating and professional.

Jeezy, who is one of the artists credited with bringing trap music to the mainstream, grew up in Hawkinsville. Throughout the years, he’s held several events to give back to the community who raised him.

In 2018 he donated iPads to kindergarten classrooms at Pulaski Elementary School in collaboration with his nonprofit, Street Dreamz, which helps underserved communities and encourages at-risk youth.

Then, in 2019, he held a fish fry and album listening party at Hawkinsville’s Colson Park, which culminated with a giveaway to help WiFi access at the hospital and high school.

In Georgia, those ages 16 and above and eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfizer is authorized for 16+, while Moderna is authorized for 18+ years.

To sign up for an appointment at a Navicent site in Baldwin, Bibb or Peach County, click here.