The victim in Sunday’s fatal accident in Rentz has been identified as a 15-year-old from Hazlehurst.

According to Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley, Jessica Jasmen Andrade was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jeff Davis High School principal Chris Roppe confirmed to 13WMAZ that Andrade was a student at the school.

Laurens County Superintendent Daniel Brigman said none of the other children involved in the accident were in Laurens County Schools.

Trooper Charles Hardy says a Ford F-150 with four people inside was traveling towards Holliday Road in Rentz when it crashed into a Lincoln Aviator carrying six people.

4 children were ejected from the car Hardy says, and one died on the scene. He added the kids were not properly secured in the vehicle.

Nine other people are now in the hospital, with at least one remaining in critical condition.

Hardy says the Aviator failed to stop at a stop sign, but they're still investigating.

© 2018 WMAZ