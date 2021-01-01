Jeff Smith Auto raffle to raise money for United Way back for 13th year

This years winner will get to choose from four new cars!

The annual Jeff Smith Auot raffle is back for the 13th year to help raise money for the United Way of Central Georgia.

This years winner will get to choose from four new vehicles, a Dodge Charger, Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Atlas Crossport or a Kia K5.

All proceeds will assist the United Way in helping people overcome generational poverty in Central Georgia.

United Way President and CEO George McCanless says nothing makes his organization prouder than helping others.

"There's nothing that feels better than to help someone that's truly in need, and to make a major impact on their life, especially with a child. But, your donations, your purchase of a raffle ticket, is going to go help provide food for a family," McCanless said.

Last years raffle raised almost $115,000.