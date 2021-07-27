Jeffersonville Elementary staff go through active shooter training

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says an active shooter situation can happen anytime and it’s important to be prepared.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A Twiggs County school conducted a practice Tuesday that could potentially save lives.

Jeffersonville Elementary School held an active shooter drill where Sheriff Darren Mitchum and the Twiggs County Special Response Team briefed staff on what to do during an active shooter situation.

They also acted out how they operate during a shooting. The staff was split into two groups where one practiced evacuating during a shooting while the other group observed.

Mitchum says an active shooter situation can happen anytime and it’s important to be prepared.

“Active shooter events are forever increasing yearly. We want to do the best that we can to stay ahead of it so that we can respond to it and save lives,” he said.

They will perform the drill at Twiggs County High School as well as other county schools.