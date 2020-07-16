Jeffersonville Police Chief helps driver beat the heat

The chief pulled someone over and surprised them with an icy cold surprise -- an ice cream cone.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Jeffersonville Police Chief Greg Stone sweetened someone's day during a traffic stop.

When you see blue lights in your rearview mirror, you might be expecting a ticket.

This time, one man got something much better.

In a Jeffersonville Police Department Facebook post, Stone is seen in a video walking up to a vehicle that has been pulled over. He's seen handing the driver an ice cream cone.

"The reason why I've stopped you today was because you're in violation of 50-12-24," Stone said in the video. "Do you know what that is sir?"

The man answered that he didn't know.

"What that is... is driving on a hot day in the city of Jeffersonville without an ice cream cone," Stone said.

The driver began to laugh as Stone asked if he could help solve that problem.

The driver said yes, and Stone handed him the frozen treat.

"Be safe, alright? On behalf of the Jeffersonville Police Department we wish you a good, happy weekend," Stone said.

