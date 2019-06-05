JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — It's big, it's bold, and, sometimes, it's broken. The big "golf ball in the sky" on Highway 96 in Jeffersonville is hard to miss.

It's also the primary National Weather Service radar our 13 WMAZ meteorologists use to track storms and keep people safe. It's been working on and off since the beginning of this year. You may remember it was offline when a tornado tore through parts of Central Georgia in March.

After 900 hours of labor, 15 new parts, and a $51,000 bill, Robins Air Force Base said on March 14th that they had the 20-year-old radar fixed, but now it's down again.

Except this time, it's supposed to be -- for scheduled maintenance.

The National Weather Service, The Federal Aviation Administration, and the US Air Force are investing $150 million into radars like the one in Jeffersonville, across the country.

It's part of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) which will take place over the next 7 years.

Keith Stellman in the Atlanta National Weather Service office says there's 155 Doppler radars across the U.S. and refurbishing each will cost around $1 million.

Stellman estimates that replacing one altogether would cost around $10 million.

Twiggs County Commissioner Lonnie Ford says he's glad to know the machine is getting the updates it needs to keep people safe.

"We're in this season where we have pop-up storms and we have tornado season, so we need this tool. It does not only serve this community, but it also serves the whole middle Georgia area, and that's my concern," says Ford.

Stellman says the average lifespan for these radars are about 25 years, but the National Weather Service says these improvements should them running smoothly into the next decade.

The National Weather Service says the radar will be down for about 5 days while crews work to fix up the transmitter.