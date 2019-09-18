MACON, Ga. — Brenda Youmas, a former Macon-Bibb city council member, says she was there when the resolution was passed to find funding for the Jeffersonville Road project.

"It saddens me that the same argument is still going on to complete Jeffersonville Road," said Youmas.

When she drives down Jeffersonville Road for work, she sees construction cones and dirt, not a 4-lane road with sidewalks and lighting just yet.

"This marks the 25th year of the Jeffersonville Road project and we haven't gotten any farther than in 1994, maybe move a few trees and put people out of their homes," said Youmas.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas sponsored this proposal, which says she's like the county to investigate ways they could pay to continue renovations.

"We're dealing with Bass Road and there is much-needed work out there. We need to say Jeffersonville Road is still a priority," said Lucas.

Commissioner Lucas sponsored a proposal which says she'd like the county to investigate ways they could pay to continue renovations through a stretch of Jeffersonville Road from Recreation Road to Highway 80.

She says it was in the original plans. The proposal says that GDOT has "communicated to Macon-Bibb County a request to cancel the future project," citing "a perceived lack of present need for the improvement."

"There's a need for Bass Road construction because they didn't plan that neither. It's like having children -- if you don't plan to have a bigger house, but you're planning to have more children, that's not good planning," said Youmas.

Youmas says she'd like to see records of the SPLOST money and how it was spent released to the public because there should be enough left to finish the projects the city commits to.

We reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Spokesperson Penny Brooks says its engineers are currently reviewing the proposal.

