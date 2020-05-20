JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when maintenance was done previously on the radar in May 2019.

The weather radar in Jeffersonville will be down for at least a week starting May 29.

According to a news release from Robins AFB, the KJGX radar operated by the 78th Operations Support Squadron in Twiggs County will be undergoing maintenance.

The release says the generator will be replaced as well as fuel tanks and components for both pieces.

“This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.”

The update is the fifth major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, which seeks to keep radars across the country usable until the 2030s.

The National Weather Service, Air Force and FAA are investing $150M into the 7-year program.

The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment.

The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

While the radar is down, two nearby radars will be online – Peachtree City and Valdosta.

