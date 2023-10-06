'It means everything to me': Jehovah's Witness Convention back in Macon after three-year hiatus

Convention spokesperson, Edward Blair, says last weekend brought in almost 14,000 attendees to the Macon Coliseum

MACON, Ga. — The Jehovah's Witness Convention is back in town for its 50th anniversary!

After being on a 3 year long hiatus due to COVID-19, many have flocked to the Macon coliseum to attend.

Nearly 5,000 people were in the Macon Coliseum. This year’s theme? Exercising patience!

“37 congregations, a little over a 1,000 volunteers right now,” says Edward Blair.

Blair is Macon’s Jehovah's Witness Convention spokesperson. He says COVID kept the convention from coming to town for a few years, but now they're back and better than ever.

“Last week we averaged about 4,500 [people] per day,” he says.

That's almost 14,000 people filling seats over the three-day convention.

Michelle Wilkins is one of them.

“I'm a third generation Jehovah's Witness, so my mom was a witness,” Wilkins explains. “She was actually baptized when she was pregnant with me."

Wilkins says she's come to every single convention since she was seven in the 70s.

“All the information is very encouraging. Everything is bible-based,” she says. “I’ve met people from all over the world and have enjoyed association with them."

Wilkins says you can hear people speaking, watch educational videos, and movies. She says Saturday is special because folks are getting baptized.

Out of 42 people taking the plunge, Sarah Clemons is the oldest at 79-years old. She was shedding tears of joy.

“I'm getting baptized today,” Clemons laughs. “It means everything to me. It lets everybody know that I'm going to do this, I'm going to dedicate my whole life to Jehovah."

According to the U.S. branch of Jehovah's Witnesses, the convention is projected to bring in almost $5 million worth of revenue through food, retail, lodging, and other costs.

“Macon is great place for gathering even if no one is from the area,” says Joshua Rodriguez.

He works at Ocmulgee Brewpub as the Front of House Supervisor. He says the summer is usually their slow season, but with the convention in town...

“We have seen an uptick in sales, especially for being the slow season of the year, and it's definitely helped us out a lot,” Rodriguez says.

Blair says they'll be having another two Jehovah's Witness conventions at the Macon Coliseum just for Spanish speakers.