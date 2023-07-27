Man arrested 30 years after Jennifer Odom's murder; detectives searching for other victims

Jeffery Crum, now 61, has been arrested in connection to the 1993 murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made 30 years after 12-year-old Jennifer Odom was found dead in an abandoned orange grove in Hernando County, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Investigators said around 3 p.m. on Feb. 19, 1993, Jennifer got off her school bus, waved goodbye to her friends and started walking toward her Dade City home, which was just 200 yards away. But, she never made it home.

Children on the school bus told deputies at the time that they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following Jennifer on her walk.

In the coming days, hundreds of volunteers joined law enforcement officers equipped with police dogs in their search of the surrounding areas. They "scoured 60 square miles of rolling groves, pastures and woods" in Dade City in hopes of finding any signs of the missing 12-year-old.

It wasn't until Feb. 25, 1993, six days after the girl went missing, that a man and woman searching an abandoned orange grove in southeast Hernando County found Jennifer's body. Her clothes were never found.

Two years later, on Jan. 5, 1995, a couple hunting for scrap metal found Jennifer's missing book bag and clarinet case.

Now, 30 years later, 61-year-old Jeffery Crum has been arrested in connection to Jennifer Odom's murder.

According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Crum was already serving two life sentences for attacking and sexually assaulting another young Pasco County girl about 13 months before Jennifer was abducted — a case that was crucial in connection Crum to Jennifer's murder.