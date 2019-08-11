MACON, Ga. — The son of a former Bibb County sheriff died Friday after being injured in an accident on Interstate 75.

Jerry Modena Jr. died Friday afternoon at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, according to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones.

He says Modena was injured in a Thursday morning accident near mile marker 122 in Dooly County.

13WMAZ could not reach the Georgia State Patrol for further details on the accident.

His father, Jerry Modena, served 30 years with the Bibb County's Sheriff Office, retired, then served 12 years as sheriff himself, from 2001-2012. Sheriff Modena died in 2015.

Jerry Modena Jr. ran a security firm. He was 47-years-old.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

2 Georgia high school students remain hospitalized after 'likely' taking 'date rape drug', 1 student arrested

'Sick & Twisted': EMS dark humor page exposed

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.