Veterans High teacher named Houston County Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Tuesday’s opening session, Houston County Schools announced its 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

Jessica Miranda from Veterans High School says that she knew in middle school she wanted to pursue teaching.

She says she always wants her students to know they are teaching her valuable lessons as well.

Her bio on the school's website says she teaches English/Language Arts, mathematics, and life skills.

During the ceremony, the system announced that teachers are set to get a 4% raise as well.