Lake Sinclair jet ski accident leaves juvenile with broken leg

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — One person is injured after a jet ski accident on Lake Sinclair.

According Mike England with the Department of Natural Resources, it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

England says two jet skis crashed and a juvenile operator broke their leg and pelvis.

After helping the injured driver, the other jet ski operator left.

The juvenile was later taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon for treatment.

England says they are still trying to identify the second operator.

