Dr. Jill Biden to visit Macon, Savannah on Monday

MACON, Ga. — Dr. Jill Biden will be in Macon and Savannah on October 26, according to Georgia Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards.

So excited that @DrBiden will be back in Georgia this Monday to get out the vote in Macon and Savannah! pic.twitter.com/HtASkXdDNF — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) October 24, 2020

Earlier this month the Democratic Party of Georgia and Biden supporters hosted a health care news conference and a car parade. This event took place hours before President Donald Trump's Macon visit.