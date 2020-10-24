Dr. Jill Biden to visit Macon, Savannah on Monday

MACON, Ga. — Dr. Jill Biden will be in Macon and Savannah on October 26, according to Georgia Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards.
In a Twitter post from Edwards, he says the wife of Vice President Joe Biden will be in Georgia this Monday.
13WMAZ confirmed with Edwards that Jill Biden will visit both Macon and Savannah on Monday.
Earlier this month the Democratic Party of Georgia and Biden supporters hosted a health care news conference and a car parade. This event took place hours before President Donald Trump's Macon visit.
13WMAZ will continue to update you on further details about Jill Biden's visit.