MACON, Ga. — Grammy Award winning R&B singer-songwriter Jill Scott is heading to Macon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

Scott is set to take the stage at the Macon City Auditorium on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Her 2000 debut album ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ went platinum and her follow up records were certified gold.

Scott also founded the Blues Babe Foundation in 2002 that provides scholarships to college-bound students in Philadelphia, and she released a book of poetry in 2005.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Macon Coliseum box office.

Pricing starts at $39.50.

